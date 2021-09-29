Climate Changes: What is your carbon footprint? Find out using WWF calculator
Alex Beresford presents new climate change series on ITV News
Climate change is one of the biggest challenges facing us as a species.
Human activity over the past 200 years has left us standing on the brink of an environmental disaster - but it is not too late to make a change.
ITV weather presenter, Alex Beresford, has been finding out about the small, positive ways we can minimise our impact on the environment as part of a new series on ITV News.
This includes reducing our carbon footprint, which is the total greenhouse gas emissions caused by an individual or event.
You can find out your carbon footprint using the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) calculator.
It determines your footprint by asking a series of questions about diet, food wastage, travel and energy use.
Jo, who works for WWF, explained: “Everything we do has an impact on the environment, from the way we travel, the food we buy and the way we heat our homes, the things we throw away.
To calculate your carbon footprint, click here.