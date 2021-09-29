Play video

Alex Beresford presents new climate change series on ITV News

Climate change is one of the biggest challenges facing us as a species.

Human activity over the past 200 years has left us standing on the brink of an environmental disaster - but it is not too late to make a change.

ITV weather presenter, Alex Beresford, has been finding out about the small, positive ways we can minimise our impact on the environment as part of a new series on ITV News.

This includes reducing our carbon footprint, which is the total greenhouse gas emissions caused by an individual or event.

The online questionnaire to determine your carbon footprint.

You can find out your carbon footprint using the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) calculator.

It determines your footprint by asking a series of questions about diet, food wastage, travel and energy use.

Jo, who works for WWF, explained: “Everything we do has an impact on the environment, from the way we travel, the food we buy and the way we heat our homes, the things we throw away.

All of those things have an impact. A carbon footprint is about summing up what all of those impacts are and looking at them across one person’s lifestyle, and then seeing how little changes to our daily routine can reduce that impact on the environment. Jo Spencer, WWF

To calculate your carbon footprint, click here.