Arrests on M25 in Essex on eighth day of climate protests

Climate activists have blocked part of the M25 for an eighth day.

Insulate Britain supporters glued their hands to the ground at Junction 30 at Thurrock in Essex.

Essex Police have arrested nine people on suspicion of obstructing a highway.

The force wrote on Twitter: “We are working to get the road reopened and traffic flowing again as soon as possible.”

It added: “We were called to reports of people blocking the road and officers responded within minutes.

“We are currently working to resolve the situation as quickly and safely as possible.

“We know this will be frustrating for people using the road but we appreciate your patience and understanding.”

Insulate Britain, which is calling on the Government to insulate all UK homes by 2030 to cut carbon emissions, said in a statement: "We are raising the tempo this week as, despite the urgency of the situation, there has been no meaningful response from the Government to our demands.

"We are deeply concerned that with rising fuel bills and not enough action on insulation, there will be further unnecessary suffering and deaths among the most vulnerable this winter.

"It's not just cold and hungry Britain, it's billions of pounds wasted on fuel costs for everyone.

"Failing to help hardworking families, failing to stop poverty fuel deaths, failing to protect the country we love from the biggest threat it has ever faced.

"We need our Government to keep us safe. Boris, get on with the job."

The group added that its actions "are in breach of a High Court injunction" obtained by the Government last week.