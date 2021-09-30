Family's emotional tribute to Essex crash victim who was 'loved by all'

The family of a man who died when a car hit a tree at Cressing in Essex have paid tribute to him.

Jake Blease, who was 25, was a passenger in a blue Ford Fiesta which left Witham Road at around 12.20am on Saturday (25 September).

In a statement, his family said that Jake loved life and lived it to the fullest, they said he had a cheeky smile and a laugh no-one could ever forget.

He was adored by his two little sisters and loved by everyone. He was a great son, step-son, brother, grandson, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. He touched so many people’s lives and was blessed to have such a wide range of friends, none of whom will ever forget his kindness or his infectious personality. Family tribute

Two men – aged 24 and 25 – have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, drink driving, and drug driving.

They are currently on bail until 14 October.

Police are asking anyone with footage of how the vehicle was being driven or the moments leading up to the collision to come forward.

If you have any information you can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.