Play video

Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Sarah Cooper

The East of England has been at the forefront of environmental science for decades - at places like the University of East Anglia in Norwich, Cranfield in Bedfordshire and at the British Antarctic Survey in Cambridge. Scientists there have been looking at the impact of rising temperatures on sea ice since the 1940s - and are among those talking to world leaders at COP 26.

The British Antarctic Survey studies air bubbles trapped in ice cores which are hundreds of thousand of years old to solve the mysteries of global warming.