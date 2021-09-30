UEFA and The FA have announced that fans can now apply for the chance to become one of thousands of volunteers supporting the UEFA Women’s EURO England 2022.

The tournament takes place from 6 July – 31 July 2022 in 10 stadiums, across nine venues in England, including Milton Keynes.

Central to the fan experience will be the volunteers supporting the tournament and helping to run the show, with a total workforce of over 2,000 volunteers across the country, performing roles.

Stadium MK is one of the host venues for the Women's Euros 22 Credit: PA

They include ‘Spectator Services’ - being at the forefront on an event day, ensuring spectators have the best possible match day experience and ‘Stadium Support’ - where volunteers will help make the tournament a success by assisting delivery and logistics teams.

There is also the opportunity to be a Host venue volunteer acting as an ambassador for each area, creating a welcoming atmosphere across venue centres, fanzones and transport hubs and celebrating the local areas for visiting fans.

Susan Couper, Senior Recruitment and Volunteer Manager at The FA said

Being a volunteer at the UEFA Women’s EURO England 2022 tournament is an amazing opportunity to be a part of what’s set to be the biggest Women’s European sport event in history. Volunteering gives you the chance to see the event from a completely different perspective whilst enhancing the major event experience for all guests. Susan Couper, Football Association

Milton Keynes will play host to Group B qualifying games on July 8th, July 16th and July 16th as well as one of the semi-finals on July 27th

To apply for a volunteer role, as well as for tickets, tournament news and competitions, fans can follow the link here.

Applications close on 1 November, with interviews being carried out between November and March 2022.

All applicants are required to be over 18 and be able to travel to selected venues through their own means.