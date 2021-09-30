Man dies after being found seriously injured in Norfolk village street

A man who was found seriously injured in the street in a Norfolk village has died.

Police said the ambulance service was called to Feltwell near Thetford after the man was found with head and leg injuries in Mulberry Close on Tuesday 28 September at 11pm.

The man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn but later transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital where he died today (Thursday 30 September).

Norfolk Police believe he was involved in a crash where a vehicle failed to stop at the scene.

A man in his 30s has since been arrested in connection with the incident. He currently remains in custody at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre.

Anyone who may have seen anything in the Mulberry Close area between 9.30pm and 11.45pm – or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage – should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 23 of Wednesday 29 September 2021.