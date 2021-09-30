Northampton club offers free drink covers to prevent spiking

A Nightclub in Northampton is working to promote safe drinking following a string of spiking incidents at bars across the town.

NB's Nightclub will be offering 200 free glass and bottle covers to help visitors feel safer in their venue.

They're also increasing searches on the door for illegal substances. Anyone found with drugs will be banned from the venue.

Drug dogs have also been introduced to provide searches across the venue to sniff out anything that could have been hidden in concealed places.

NB's have invested in three new covers which are now available in the venue.

One is a 'Spikey' which sits on your bottle and only allows space for a straw.

The second will be a 'StopTop' which is a sticky foiled cover that attaches securely to the rim of your glass and allows you to pierce the foil with a straw, so your drink is protected.

The third will be the reusable 'Nightcap' which covers your glass with a small hole for a straw. These are reusable, easy to transport and can be transferred from drink to drink. The first 200 of these will be free and then they will be available to purchase for only £2.

The venue is working very closely with the police and the licensing team to ensure the measures they have been put in place are sufficient in protecting customers.

Routine checks of staff before, during and after their shifts have also been implemented.

NB's is asking all visitors to be vigilant and use their initiative on a night out, and to actively take advantage of the safety measures to protect your drinks.

If people do feel they've had their drink spiked then it is important to report it to the Police or venue management immediately.