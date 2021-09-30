A pre-inquest review has heard that police have prepared a 30-page document of 'alternative theories' about the disappearance of RAF gunner Corrie McKeague ahead of the full inquest into his death being held next year.

Despite the document police are still convinced that the airman climbed into a bin which was then tipped a waste lorry.

Mr McKeague, from Scotland was 23 when he vanished in the early hours of September 24 2016 after a night out in Bury St Edmunds.

The last sighting of Corrie McKeague on the night he disappeared

He was reported missing at 3.42pm on September 26 by colleagues at RAF Honington and no trace of him has been found.

An independent review of the police investigation was completed by the East Midlands Special Operations Unit in 2017.

It concluded that the force completed a "thorough" investigation and explored all reasonable lines of inquiry.

A full inquest, listed for a four-week period from March 7 2022, will consider topics including the collection of the bin, the police search and results of the investigation.

It will also examine "any risk-taking behaviour" by Mr McKeague, his recent mental state and consumption of alcohol.

A further pre-inquest review hearing is to be heard on a date to be fixed.