Experts on children's mental health at the University of Cambridge have said it is concerning that there has been a sharp rise in the percentage of children having problems with eating.

A survey found that 13% of kids aged between 11 and 16 are affected by this and this figure has doubled in the last four years.

Experts say this is different to being diagnosed with an eating disorder and more studies need to be done into this.

Despite a smaller increase, rates of reported difficulties with eating were higher in older age groups, which experts say is particularly concerning.

Of course, worries about your body and body image in teenagers is known as a high-risk period, so I think the absolute level is surprising, but nobody has ever measured this before. Tamsin Ford, Professor of child and adolescent psychiatry at the University of Cambridge

The proportion of those aged 17 to 19 with a possible eating problem rose from 45% in 2017 to 58% in 2021.

2,541 children and young people in England were involved in the studies

When we have got a more complete assessment and with all the background data we have on all these children and young people including their social media use - that is something we could explore, but we can only speculate now. Tamsin Ford, Professor of child and adolescent psychiatry at the University of Cambridge

The study also showed more than half of 11 to 16-year-olds reported spending more time on social media than they meant to.

17% 11 to 16-year-olds admitted interactions on social media impacted on their mood.

57% aged 17 to 23 reported problems with sleep on three or more nights of the previous seven

More than a quarter (29%) of six to 10-year-olds also said they had problems with sleep, as did over a third (38%) of 11 to 16-year-olds.

One in six children in England now has a probable mental health disorder, though this figure had not changed significantly since the start of the pandemic in 2020, the study showed.

We have now got evidence at a population level that it wasn't a blip. Some of the surveys do suggest that, certainly in adults, mental health had a bit of a wobble in the first lockdown and then pretty much returned to normal. Tamsin Ford, Professor of child and adolescent psychiatry at the University of Cambridge

In response to the study children's charities Barnardo's interim co-chief executive Lynn Perry has called on the government to roll out support at schools as a matter of urgency.