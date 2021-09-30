Three boys have been arrested in connection with a series of racially aggravated crimes in Cambridge.

The arrests follow incidents which took place between August and September in the city including racial assault, robbery, theft and assault causing grievous bodily harm.

Area Commander for the south of Cambridge, Superintendent Adam Gallop, said:

The arrests this morning follow an extensive and thorough investigation into a series of disgraceful racially motivated crime towards members of our community. “We believe these incidents to be isolated to a specific group of people and we hope these arrests send a clear message that these crimes will not be tolerated in our county. Superintendent Adam Gallop, Cambridgeshire Police

The three boys have been taken for questioning to Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough.

Thorpe Wood Police Station

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of robbery, common assault, assault causing grievous bodily harm and theft.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of robbery, racial assault, two counts of assault causing grievous bodily harm, aggravated assault without injury and theft.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of robbery, common assault, two counts of assault causing grievous bodily harm and theft.