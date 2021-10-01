Play video

A woman from Milton Keynes has set her sights- you could say very high- in an attempt to raise awareness about breast cancer.

Today marks the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Michelle Watson has joined a group of women to scale the O2 arena in London to raise awareness of the condition.

Michelle Watson realised she had breast cancer after watching ITV's Lorraine show

Michelle's mum died from breast cancer and she realised she had it after watching the Lorraine show, and seeing their Change and Check campaign.

This campaign saved all of our lives probably.. and if we raise awareness and one person sees this today and goes and checks themselves in a different way.. our work then is done. Michelle Watson

Lorraine joins the women preparing to embark on the climb

Also among the women involved in the big climb was Louise Thompson from Essex.

Louise Thompson from Essex says she feels 'honoured' to take part in the big climb

It is amazing, I feel honoured to have been asked to come here, a personal achievement because of all that I've been through, yeah I've been extremely vulnerable so for this to be one of my first outings with a group of people.. yeah it's been an amazing day. Louise Thompson

The women making way to the top of the O2- nicknamed "Britain's biggest boob" in honour of the campaign

It's all been organised by ITV's Lorraine as part of their Change and Check campaign

That's why TV presenter Lorraine, has teamed up with this group of women, who've all been diagnosed with breast cancer.

"These are all women who've been helped by our Change and Check campaign so it was actually a brilliant, positive atmosphere up there" Lorraine

The campaign is all the more poignant following the recent death of Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding. She died last month at just 39 years old from breast cancer.

As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month the NHS is urging people to check themselves regularly and be aware of anything that’s new or different for you.

For more advice and support and how to to check yourself properly head to the following links