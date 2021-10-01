Scaling 'Britain's biggest boob' to raise awareness of breast cancer
A woman from Milton Keynes has set her sights- you could say very high- in an attempt to raise awareness about breast cancer.
Today marks the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Michelle Watson has joined a group of women to scale the O2 arena in London to raise awareness of the condition.
Michelle's mum died from breast cancer and she realised she had it after watching the Lorraine show, and seeing their Change and Check campaign.
Also among the women involved in the big climb was Louise Thompson from Essex.
It's all been organised by ITV's Lorraine as part of their Change and Check campaign
That's why TV presenter Lorraine, has teamed up with this group of women, who've all been diagnosed with breast cancer.
"These are all women who've been helped by our Change and Check campaign so it was actually a brilliant, positive atmosphere up there" Lorraine
The campaign is all the more poignant following the recent death of Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding. She died last month at just 39 years old from breast cancer.
As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month the NHS is urging people to check themselves regularly and be aware of anything that’s new or different for you.
For more advice and support and how to to check yourself properly head to the following links