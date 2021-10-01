Disqualified driver jailed after ramming police car

A disqualified driver who led police on a pursuit in Peterborough and even rammed their car in a desperate bid to escape has been jailed.

Darren Wheeler, 35, was spotted swerving a Citroen C4 in Eastfield Road, Peterborough, on 9 August.

Officers signalled for him to pull over which he did. However, as soon as an officer got out of their vehicle he sped off in the opposite direction.

Police managed to catch up with him but Wheeler put his car into reverse and rammed their vehicle. He continued to drive erratically, at times into the path of oncoming traffic, and on the pavement. As a result, officers decided to pursue at a distance. He eventually abandoned the car and made a run for it which is when he was arrested.

He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and driving while disqualified. At Peterborough Crown Court, he was jailed for a year and disqualified from driving for a further two years on his release.