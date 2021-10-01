Former Norwich City Councillor elected as co-leader of The Green Party

A former Norwich City Councillor has been elected as co-leader of The Green Party.

Adrian Ramsay was first elected as a Green councillor for Henderson ward in 2003 at the age of just 21.

He will now be leading the party with Carla Denyer.

Mr Ramsay, also a former deputy leader and Ms Denyer, a Bristol City councillor were elected after winning the majority share of votes after two rounds.

44% of first preference vote

62% of the second-round vote

The contest was triggered after the incumbent co-leaders, Jonathan Bartley and Sian Berry, announced earlier this year that they were standing down.

I'm really delighted and honoured to be taking on this role and at such an exciting time for the Green Party across the country and across East Anglia. It's an opportunity to take the Green Party to the next level in tackling the climate emergency. Adrian Ramsay, Co-Leader of the Green Party

According to recent YouGov findings, the Green Party is currently third in the polls.

The party are also growing in East Anglia with the largest number of Green County Councillors in Suffolk.

International climate talks are coming up in few weeks. We'll be looking at the action that the UK needs to be taking. Policies that will make a practical difference to people’s lives. Insulating homes, tackling fuel poverty, clean public transport are measures the government needs to get behind. Adrian Ramsay, Co-Leader of the Green Party

The news comes after more recent Green Party success at a by-election for Broadland District Council on Wednesday.

Three seats became up for grabs when the previous councillors had resigned from their posts.

Jan Davis and Elanor Laming won two seats, previously held by Conservative councillors.