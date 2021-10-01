The hospital that's contacted the family of patients who caught Covid on its wards
A Norfolk NHS trust has become one of the first in the country to contact the family of every patient who caught coronavirus while they were in hospital in a bid to be transparent over the scale of infections.
Between March last year and February this year 1,761 patients tested positive for Covid-19 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn with 151 patients dying from the virus.
The trust is one of the first to contact every family of those patients - and write a so-called 'Duty of Candour' report detailing what went wrong and what lessons can be learnt.
The report, written by doctors and nurses mentions PPE- which did not run out at the hospital but it did "lead to anxiety for many staff members and patients."
Communication with families was a major concern. Relatives reported struggling to contact loved ones or getting updates on their condition. which has prompted the hospital to put family liaison officers in place.
However the state of the ageing hospital itself was also a real problem when it came to infection control. The roof is being held up by more than 200 metal props - and a lack of space and side rooms meant patients were being moved around far too much- inevitably spreading Covid-19.
The report said that "Some spoke very negatively of the number of moves they had while in our care,often moving from ward to ward and on occasions there were multiple moves for an individual patient, which was of concern and is unacceptable practice. This links to Infection Prevention and Control issues and the requirement for more side rooms. Currently, only 10% of our patients are able to be cared for in side rooms and restraints with the hospital's physical environment posed a very significant challenge to the delivery of optimum care. As a result, unfortunately, there were many moves for some individual patients as the organisation coped with the changing numbers and acuity of patients."
"However, we learnt that this led to a very poor patient experience, and so we gradually changed how we cohort patients. During the pandemic, we evolved how we used these side rooms to best effect. We also undertook building work to physically separate some bays or areas. This included introducing one-way systems, social distancing, introducing multiple screens, increasing the spacing between beds."
Following the report the hospital has contacted every bereaved and effected family to explain what happened in individual cases. One family told ITV News Anglia that while they were devastated by those care issues - they were very appreciative of what they saw as an honest explanation and a heartfelt apology. The hospital says it is determined to be transparent in order to improve.
The NHS trust has now identified a number of practices that need to be adopted in moving forward including
Communication must be further strengthened between patients, their loved ones and those delivering care.
The management of Infection Prevention and Control needs to be everybody's business - with PPE, distancing, and other safety requirements still necessary to prevent the spread of the virus.
The Trust has more work to do to ensure patients receive care on the ward that best meets their individual needs first time more often - preventing multiple and unnecessary ward moves which too often results in a poor patient experience and leads to a breakdown in communication between the hospital, patients and their families.
Tablets and smartphones were invested in and facilitated virtual visiting for patients in our care and continued use of these has presented opportunities for families some distance away to talk with their loved ones