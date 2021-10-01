Play video

A Norfolk NHS trust has become one of the first in the country to contact the family of every patient who caught coronavirus while they were in hospital in a bid to be transparent over the scale of infections.

1,761 patients tested positive for Covid-19 at the hospital

Between March last year and February this year 1,761 patients tested positive for Covid-19 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn with 151 patients dying from the virus.

The trust is one of the first to contact every family of those patients - and write a so-called 'Duty of Candour' report detailing what went wrong and what lessons can be learnt.

The report, written by doctors and nurses mentions PPE- which did not run out at the hospital but it did "lead to anxiety for many staff members and patients."

Communication with families was a major concern. Relatives reported struggling to contact loved ones or getting updates on their condition. which has prompted the hospital to put family liaison officers in place.

One of the struts holding up the ceiling Credit: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

However the state of the ageing hospital itself was also a real problem when it came to infection control. The roof is being held up by more than 200 metal props - and a lack of space and side rooms meant patients were being moved around far too much- inevitably spreading Covid-19.

The report said that "Some spoke very negatively of the number of moves they had while in our care,often moving from ward to ward and on occasions there were multiple moves for an individual patient, which was of concern and is unacceptable practice. This links to Infection Prevention and Control issues and the requirement for more side rooms. Currently, only 10% of our patients are able to be cared for in side rooms and restraints with the hospital's physical environment posed a very significant challenge to the delivery of optimum care. As a result, unfortunately, there were many moves for some individual patients as the organisation coped with the changing numbers and acuity of patients."

"However, we learnt that this led to a very poor patient experience, and so we gradually changed how we cohort patients. During the pandemic, we evolved how we used these side rooms to best effect. We also undertook building work to physically separate some bays or areas. This included introducing one-way systems, social distancing, introducing multiple screens, increasing the spacing between beds."

Our estate has provided us with challenges. We have about 10 per cent of our bed occupancy is in side rooms and clearly when you have an infection such as this you would want more side rooms. Yes you are right there were a large number of moves, but we have taken action to make sure that doesn't continue to happen in the same way that it did. Alice Webster, Chief Nurse

Following the report the hospital has contacted every bereaved and effected family to explain what happened in individual cases. One family told ITV News Anglia that while they were devastated by those care issues - they were very appreciative of what they saw as an honest explanation and a heartfelt apology. The hospital says it is determined to be transparent in order to improve.

The NHS trust has now identified a number of practices that need to be adopted in moving forward including