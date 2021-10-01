Your weather pictures from around the Anglia region in October 2021

Your weather pictures from around the Anglia region in October 2021Anglia Friday 1 October 2021, 6:19pmThe first day of October 2021 Credit: @TractorWalkingOctober 2021A selection of stunning images of the weather in the Anglia region October 2021.Send your pictures to angliaweather@itv.com to featureOr tweet @ChrisPage90 and @WeatherAislingUse #AngliaPOTW on InstagramSunny spells on the first day of October 2021 Credit: @NatalieHHughes 2021Blue skies over Grantham on the 1st of October 2021 Credit: @MelodyskGrey skis in Cromer on the morning of the 1st of October 2021 Credit: @TractorWalkingThe 1st of October 2021 Credit: @TractorWalkingSunny spells on Friday the 1st of October 2021 in Nether Heyfored Credit: Mick ParkerSunrise on Friday the 1st of October 2021 over Cromer Credit: Chris Balding