A Norfolk coach company says it's had to dramatically cut back bus services because of a lack of fuel.

Sanders Coaches operates bus routes around the county but says a delivery that was due on Friday did not arrive and their suppliers can't guarantee when they will get it.

Some services have been cancelled today (Saturday 2 October) and none of their routes will operate tomorrow.

On their website on Friday the company issued a statement saying "We have been ordering our fuel well in advance but today an order that had been in place 10 days was not delivered. Even worse was we had no prior notification that it would not come. We have now had to take some drastic action to conserve what little fuel we have to ensure children get to school next week and we can operate at least some services."

Dozens of fuel tankers being stored in Fenstanton Credit: Terry Harris

Having been told this week the situation was easing and having ordered well in advance and been given a guaranteed delivery date we have still found ourselves in this position. I am very disappointed to have to let people down but if we run out there will be massive childcare issues across the county for parents with children unable to attend school. Charles Sanders.

It comes as the Government has admitted some parts of the country still face challenges and at queues at the filling stations.

It's emerged that around 40 of the government's emergency fuel tankers are currently in storage in Cambridgeshire.

Petrol tankers sitting in storage in Cambridgeshire Credit: Terry Harris

The depot at Fenstanton is one of two locations where the tankers are kept.

Members of the armed forces will begin delivering fuel to garages across the UK from Monday.

Nearly 200 military personnel will be deployed as a temporary fix, with the government announcing a series of other measures to try and ease issues in the long run too.

Is the fuel crisis nearly over?

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng insisted the situation is "slowly improving" adding: "It’s important to stress there is no national shortage of fuel in the UK, and people should continue to buy fuel as normal.

"The sooner we return to our normal buying habits, the sooner we can return to normal."

The government said more fuel is now being delivered than is being sold, but said some parts of the country still face challenges.

But Petrol Retailers Association (PRA) – representing independent filling stations – said otherwise, warning on Saturday that shortages are getting worse in some parts of the country- including London and the South East.