A former paratrooper who has spent the last four years walking around the coast of the UK has reached Norfolk.

Chris Lewis has hiked 14,000 miles so far with his girlfriend Kate who he met on the walk.

So I met my dog Jet about ten months into the journey on the west coast of Scotland . I met Kate on the north east coast of Scotland about three and a half years in. We just met fell for each other. You know the rest was history. She packed everything up and said I'm coming with you and I'm glad she did. Chris Lewis

Chris is carrying out his epic challenge to raise money for the military charity SSAFA which helped him back on his feet after he found himself living on the streets after he left the army.

When he set off from Swansea back in August 2017 though he had no idea how hard it would be. He nearly starved, hurt his ankle, had to battle storms, freezing temperatures and fierce heat.

"It was so hard. I lost a lot of weight. I wasn't able to eat. I left with a tenner and two days worth of rations. It was a very difficult six months to start with. I left a very depressed man you know I wasn't in a good place. Being outside hasn't just helped me you know feel better about myself I feel amazing. It's that connection that you have with nature and what it brings."

Chris and Kate still have the best of another ten months to go- quite some feat.