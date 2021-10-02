The Great British Bake Off's Paul Hollywood is coming to Ipswich and Southend as part of a brand-new tour.

Paul Hollywood Live will visit 18 towns and cities across the UK- including the Ipswich Regent Theatre on November 7 and the Cliffs Pavilion in Southend the following night- November 8.

Working from a fully equipped on-stage kitchen the best selling author will share his tricks of the trade with live demonstrations and baking tasks

This is a really exciting announcement for me. It is some years since I've been on tour so I can't wait to get back on the road and get baking live on stage once again. We'll have some fun and you'll learn some tips along the way so it's the perfect recipe for a great night out. Paul Hollywood

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday October 8.