GBBO star Paul Hollywood to visit Ipswich and Southend as part of new tour
The Great British Bake Off's Paul Hollywood is coming to Ipswich and Southend as part of a brand-new tour.
Paul Hollywood Live will visit 18 towns and cities across the UK- including the Ipswich Regent Theatre on November 7 and the Cliffs Pavilion in Southend the following night- November 8.
Working from a fully equipped on-stage kitchen the best selling author will share his tricks of the trade with live demonstrations and baking tasks
Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday October 8.