A man and a woman arrested after reports of a robbery at a petrol station in Essex have both been bailed.

Police were called to the Texaco garage on the A120 at Galleys Corner roundabout in Braintree just after 1.20am on Friday October 1.

A 36-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of robbery and a 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary. The pair have been bailed until October 28.