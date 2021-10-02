Two people had to be rescued by the RNLI after they became cut off by the incoming tide at Holkham beach.

The Wells inshore lifeboat was paged just at lunchtime by the Coastguard to go to the assistance of two people cut off by the tide on the west side of Wells/Holkham beach.

The lifeboat launched with a volunteer crew of three outside the boathouse at 12.46pm and headed along the harbour channel and out to the sea. The two people were cut off on a disappearing spit of sand on the flooding tide and visible from the lifeboat station. Both were brought back to shore- cold but otherwise unhurt.