A father from Suffolk is preparing to run his 26th consecutive London Marathon after overcoming Covid-19 and complications which left him fearing he may lose his right leg.

Simon Gallo from Stratford St Andrew, who is diabetic, developed coronavirus symptoms in March 2020. While his immune system was weakened he developed a rare skin condition called pyoderma gangrenosum- which affected his leg.

When last year's race was cancelled, the 62 year old strapped his leg up and did it around Ipswich Hospital instead!

The ultimate lap I was followed around by an ambulance with its blue lights, which I thought was in a hurry so I moved out of the way but it was actually celebrating the finish of my task, and outside A&E there was a crowd of doctors and nurses clapping for goodness sake when I should have been clapping then. And chocolates and flowers which was amazing. Simon Gallo

Simon completing one of his previous marathons Credit: Simon Gallo

Ahead of joining other runners in the capital for this year's London Marathon Mr Gallo said: "I could not imagine not being there, because I got the bug. I'm not going to be running fast. I'm going to be walking some of it because I'm not fit. I'm better but I'm not fit."

Simon on his first marathon back in 1996 Credit: Simon Gallo

Calling himself the Mad Medic, Simon will run in surgery scrubs and carry flags naming the two charities he is supporting - the NSPCC and the Colchester and Ipswich Hospitals Charity.

"It came to me as a shock when I was asked by my Army mate to find us a place in 1996 because he couldn't get in through the ballot. We got two places with the British Diabetic Association and I've never experienced the euphoria I experienced that day crossing the line... It's a field of people who are of such varied capacity and ability, it's a thing for anyone, old people, young people, fit people, not so fit people. It's still my ambition to do it in under four hours but I'm going to have to set my mind to that and do some proper training."