"We want to bring artists to Ipswich" two day music festival returns to town

Play video

The first major music festival in Ipswich since lockdown is taking part this weekend.

More than 16-hundred tickets have been bought for Sound City Ipswich, showcasing both local and national talent.

Georgie, a singer songwriter from Ipswich, is one of 60 artists playing at the festival.

Georgie is one of a number of artists playing at the festival Credit: ITV News Anglia

It feels amazing, I think everybody is so excited to be back and to watch live music as well as perform so the energy in the room is always so electric, everyone is really happy to be there really... It's mainly just the crowd response I guess, the connection you get between you and your audience, seeing everyone enjoy your music and just having fun really. Georgie, Musician

A two day music festival spread across different venues, Sound City Ipswich is a showcase for both local and national artists.

The event had to go online last year because of the pandemic.

The festival is being held in a number of venues Credit: ITV News Anglia

Organisers are hoping this year's event though will put Ipswich back on the map again as a centre for live music.

"Ipswich hasn't really had a mid-sized venue in its history, going back 40 years, we had a campaign for a mid-sized venue, we're trying to prove the need for that venue. We want to bring artists to Ipswich, we want to showcase artists from the region and we want to bring audiences into the town because we know the people of Ipswich are quite used to travelling to Norwich, Cambridge, Colchester to see live music and we haven't really had the infrastructure here. We're hoping by using these two pop up venues this weekend we're going to really drum up some interest and take things forward from there." Marcus Neal, Sound City Ipswich