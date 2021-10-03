A harvest of gifts for Afghan refugees in the region

A special harvest service is taking place in Northamptonshire, designed to help those who were forced to flee from the Taliban.

Instead of the usual display of crops, fruit and vegetables, St Andrew's Church at Lower Harlestone have a harvest of gifts for Afghan refugees.

Credit: Sam Dobbs

Churchgoers hope the gifts will help welcome people new to the area who have had to flee their country.

Credit: Sam Dobbs

As part of the service traditional Hymns have also been re-written to offer support to the refugees.