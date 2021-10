Police are appealing for witnesses after four spectators were injured at a boxing event in Southend.

The incident took place at Thorpe Hall School, in Wakering Road, at about 10.45pm last night, Saturday 2 October.

Police say a fight broke out among a large group of spectators, with four men sustaining bruising, two of whom lost consciousness.

All four were taken to hospital for treatment for minor injuries and discharged.