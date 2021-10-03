Man arrested after pedestrian dies in road crash

A man has been arrested after a pedestrian died in a road crash in Northampton.

Police say the victim was in collision with a black VW Urban Fox 55 in Kettering Road in Kingsley around 9pm on Saturday October 2.

Despite being treated by paramedics and doctors- the man- a 45 year old from Northampton died at the scene.

A 43-year-old man from Northampton has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Police would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have captured any point of the incident on CCTV or dash-cam footage.Anyone with information is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 511 of 02/10/21.