A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a car was driven at a group of people in Essex.

Police were called to a disturbance at Festival Leisure Park in Basildon at about 4.30am this morning, Sunday 3 October.

Officers arrived and found the driver of a car had fled the scene.

Following a search of the area, a 25-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.

One man was taken to hospital for treatment to a serious leg injury.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information on it or has dashcam or mobile phone footage of it should submit a report online or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

You can also call us on 101 and cite incident 234 of October 3.

Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.