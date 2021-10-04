Play video

Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Graham Stothard

A father and son duo from Northamptonshire who left hundreds of people feeling "cheated and out of pocket" has been fined a quarter of a million pounds after a lengthy four-year investigation by Northamptonshire Trading Standards.

Martin and Joseph Ryan owned Flight Delay Claims Team. The company claimed it could help people get compensation for delayed flights.

More than 500 complaints were reported to Northamptonshire Trading Standards - the most ever received about a single business. It's now under different ownership.

Under EU law, if a flight's delayed by more than three hours passengers may be due compensation.It's easy to claim through an airline. But some companies offer to do it for you.

Flight Delay Claims Team, offered that service.

Beverley Blackburn was among those targeted by the company. Her and her husband tried to get money back for a delayed flight which triggered a four-month campaign of harassment.

Letters, emails, phone calls, and a final bill to the tune of nearly 600 pounds.

Very stressful. A lot of tears a lot of arguments between myself and my husband because I kept thinking 'they can't keep harassing me just because you put in a flight number and my email address'. At some points my husband said we'll just pay them because 2 or 3 hundred pounds you're just thinking 'we'll just pay up'. But I said 'no we're not paying, they haven't done anything, we can't pay them. Beverley Blackburn

After a lengthy Trading Standards investigation, the company were found to have used fraudulent, dishonest and misleading techniques to get money from people.

And at Northampton Crown Court on Monday (27 September) Martin Ryan was sentenced to 22 months imprisonment, suspended for two years. He was also disqualified from being a director for five years and was made the subject of a five-year criminal behaviour order.

Joseph Ryan was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment, suspended for two years, was disqualified as a director for three years, and received a three-year criminal behaviour order. Their company E.Asthampton Ltd, registered in Rushden, Northamptonshire, was also fined £5,000.

There were hundreds of victims, spread right across the country.

People thought they were doing an eligibility calculator, so just finding out whether they were eligible for a claim. But by clicking on the button, they actually entered into a contract which then charged fees and were then pursued through courts aggressively if they weren't paying the administration fee. You know, people were having suicidal thoughts. They were having marriage problems. Carol Gamble, Northamptonshire Trading Standards

It took a four year investigation to prove the fraud, as a result the pair have been disqualified as directors, and made to pay a hefty fine.

The company is now under different ownership. But people like Beverley still struggle to trust companies online.