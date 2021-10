Over 40,000 people across the UK took part in the London Marathon yesterday after the event was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

Runners from East Anglia have been taking part in London and virtually on our streets to raise money for charity.

Here are a few pictures and messages of congratulations for some of those who took part.

Credit: Emma James

Ali James from Attleborough running for NSPCC and Heart. Ali also completed his first Ironman competition in August and his whole family are very proud of him as he suffered a heart attack 6 years ago. Emma James

Credit: Jo Jiggins

I ran as part of 30 strong Team Farleigh for Farleigh Hospice in Chelmsford. We have raised thousands of pounds for Farleigh which is much needed after such a long time with so many big fund raising events cancelled due to COVID. An amazing experience that I will never forget Jo Jiggins

Credit: Kerrie Driver

John Pike from Wollaston Cricket Club ran his 9th London Marathon yesterday. Adding to the thousands he has already raised for Muscular Dystrophy charity! Kerrie Driver

This was Jo Lain and her friend Claire crossing the finishing line in Dereham in Norfolk for their virtual marathon in aid of the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Credit: Lucie harrowing

I’m from Norwich and ran for East Anglia's Children's Hospices - EACH It was the absolute BEST day!! The crowds and support from family and friends was incredible. I felt like a celebrity! Lucie Harrowing

Credit: Amy Colley

Richard Westley from Ipswich ran for whizz kids. 2nd marathon and completely smashed it! Absolutely amazing Amy Colley

Credit: Becca Wrigglesworth

Olli Markwell ran a fantastic time of 3hrs 33mins for Renew Counselling Becca Wrigglesworth

Credit: Giuseppina Standring

This is my husband Matt Standring from Ipswich, he ran London marathon yesterday for Prostate Cancer research. Please let him know how proud we are of him. Giuseppina Standring

Credit: Alison Joy

Amy Veary ran for child cancer. From Briston in Norfolk - she is amazing and everyone is so proud of her. Alison Joy

Credit: Mick Simpson

Lee Simpson from Clacton raised over £1200 for Cancer Research in memory of his Mum. Mick Simpson

Credit: Natalie Needham