The fight for fuel continues in some rural areas in the East of England as petrol stations struggle to get the deliveries they need.

At Sanders Coaches, based in Norfolk, the phones have been busier than the buses.

Dozens of people ringing to check the timetable - after yesterday's services in north Norfolk were scrapped with bosses opting to preserve diesel for this week's school runs after Friday's delivery didn't arrive.

The only coaches they managed to fill up were in Lincolnshire - on their way back from taking Norwich City fans up north.

Charles Sanders Director, Sanders Coaches

I went up to Burnley on Saturday - there weren't any garages that didn't have fuel. But as soon as you come back into Norfolk there's the signs outside - no fuel, no fuel. I think it's probably quite isolated to the south east and East Anglia like they're saying. But obviously the army are on board today so hopefully they may make a difference. Charles Sanders, Director, Sanders Coaches

Well while some of those army drivers got their training in Thurrock this morning - there was still pressure on the region's pumps - particularly in rural areas.

At Blakeney, the garage has never been so busy. They've started reserving fuel for emergency service workers.

Friday we had a delivery - we had full tanks here. We were doing a thousand litres an hour. That was all day Friday, Saturday morning same thing. We're now running very low on diesel again. We're expecting another delivery this week but can't guarantee when I'm afraid. Unleaded is good but we're few and far between on the garages here so there's a lot of locals needing fuel. Phil Claxton Business Manager, Blakeney Garage

Many small garages like have gone from needing a delivery every eight days - to one every two. Tankers arrived over the weekend in Harleston - and bosses say things are getting back to normal.

It was simply awful during last week. But the situation, I feel, is getting better and hopefully by the end of the week we will see a situation going back to pre-crisis times. Andrew Lawrence Director, Lawrences Garages

The Prime Minister admits the lack of lorry drivers could mean that distribution issues continue.

He says the UK's in a "period of adjustment" after Brexit.... those whose businesses depend on supply chains just want to know how long it might take to adjust.