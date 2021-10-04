Travel abroad gets easier, boosting the region's airports

Play video



Airports in the Anglia region have welcomed changes to restrictions on travel abroad.

From today, testing rules have been relaxed for those travelling from non-red list destinations who have been vaccinated in the UK, the EU, the US, or 18 other recognised countries.

The red list still remains remains, but the system of amber and green has gone. Instead anyone who is fully vaccinated is free to travel, without quarantine, as long as they take a PCR test on day 2 of their return.

Arrivals into England will still need to take a PCR test on their second-day in the country.

Stansted airport was busy with travellers as rules were changed Credit: ITV News Anglia

Luton Airport say they welcome the changes - adding that it had been challenging to deal with restrictions which were expensive and constantly changing.

Neil Bradford from London Luton Airport said: "There is no question that people want to travel. People want to reunite with their families, they want to reconnect with businesses and they just want some time in the sun."

Luton Airport has welcomed the change to the rules Credit: ITV News Anglia

Travel agents have seen a spike in enquiries too. Premier Travel have branches right across the East. They said the last 18 months had been challenging, but people were now looking to Europe for a foreign break.

Amanda Davies from their shop in Halstead, Essex, said: "We've had a massive increase in bookings for Greece and Spain in particular, those are the easiest options to get to without having to do too much, and we are seeing enquiries for Portugal and other places."

Passenger numbers at Stansted Airport in Essex were down 68% in August Credit: ITV News Anglia

Passenger numbers have been significantly down over the past 18 months - as restrictions stopped most people from flying - but experts say our region is perhaps better placed than others.