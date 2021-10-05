Cambridge City Council's longest serving leader to step down

Cambridge City Council's longest serving leader, Lewis Herbert has announced that he will stand down from the role he has held for 7 years.

Although he has no intention of leaving the council, where he has been the representative for Coleridge ward since 2004.

Looking back on his time in the role Lewis Herbert said he felt very lucky to have been the leader of a city of, "considerable magic".

It has easily been my greatest privilege in four decades of public service work. Cllr Lewis Herbert

“I am so proud of our council staff and all they do for us – never more so than over the pandemic, when they really have gone above and beyond for our residents," he said.

"It’s been a privilege to lead such a talented team of Labour Councillors, who have worked with real dedication over the past seven years to improve residents’ lives and help make our city the best it can be," Cllr Herbert added.

The Labour councillor's resignation comes after a long career of public service dating back to the 1980s. He was elected as the youngest ever Greater London Councillor at the age of 24, serving with Ken Livingstone and John McDonnell.

He was also Cambridgeshire's Recycling Officer, setting up new recycling and reuse schemes across the county and Peterborough.

The names of the four candidates standing for election to succeed him will be announced shortly.