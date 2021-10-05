Line marking robot backed by one company looking after sports pitches in Norfolk

Play video

Traditional methods of marking lines on football pitches could be rivalled by state-of-the-art machines using satellite technology.

A line marking robot has been embraced by one business looking after sports pitches in Norfolk.

Tim Hales who runs TH Groundcare in Norfolk has worked in ground maintenance for nearly twenty-five years.

For about a year he has been using a battery operated line marker.

The remote controlled device built in Denmark has certainly proved it's worth for Tim. It saves him both time and labour.

Previously when we'd mark it out by hand, with strings and tapes, it would probably take me an hour and a half to two hours per pitch. But this thing will mark it out, once you've plotted the pitches in, in twenty-five minutes to thirty minutes. Tim Hales, TH Groundcare

Tim Hales said: "It marks them all out from scratch, using GPS/RTK, so it's accurate to within ten millimetres at each mark.

"I've been through the rigmarole of having to push line markers in all weather conditions and to deal with all that kind of stuff. And as soon as this came on the market I said 'Right. I need to try one of these'."

He added: "At first I wasn't too sure but when you scratch beyond the surface and see what it's actually capable of, it's quite a powerful piece of kit, it's a really powerful piece of kit."

We'll watch with interest to see just how much this type of line marking technology develops in future.