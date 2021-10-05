Mask wearing reinstated at Essex School as 10% of Year 9 test positive

Philip Morant School and College in Colchester has made the decision to bring back face masks after 10% of Year 9 students tested positive for Covid-19.

Families received a letter from the school telling them that a raft of measures would be put in place from Tuesday 5th until Monday 11th October.

The measures would be reviewed on Monday 11th when they would be either ended or extended depending on the number of cases.

We hope by implementing these measures now we can reduce the spread of infection. Mrs Neil, head teacher, Philip Morant School and College

In addition asking students to wear masks, the school was bringing in other measures including having Year 9 going into lunch first, and using a separate smaller field at break and lunch.

Classroom tables would be wiped after use and practical lessons involving shared equipment or moving around the room would be cancelled.