Ru-Paul's drag race stars come to Essex to perform in West End hit 'Death Drop'

Drag Race stars Vinegar Strokes (left) and Ra’Jah O’Hara (right) will be performing. Credit: Matt Crockett

Stars of Ru-Paul's drag race series in America and here in the UK will be taking over Southend's Palace theatre as the West End hit Death Drop begins its tour.  

It's a murder mystery that promises to provide laugh-out-loud comedy and a lot of fun.

The killer comedy will be sashaying across the UK on tour this autumn, kicking off in Southend between the 6th and 10th of October.

Ru-Paul USA drag legend Willam (left) will be performing alongside Holly Stars.

Starring in the show are Ru-Paul USA drag legends Willam and Ra’Jah O’Hara and Drag Race UK star Vinegar Strokes, who reprises her originating West End role, together with Holly Stars and a full cast of leading drag performers.