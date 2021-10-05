Ru-Paul's drag race stars come to Essex to perform in West End hit 'Death Drop'

Stars of Ru-Paul's drag race series in America and here in the UK will be taking over Southend's Palace theatre as the West End hit Death Drop begins its tour.

It's a murder mystery that promises to provide laugh-out-loud comedy and a lot of fun.

The killer comedy will be sashaying across the UK on tour this autumn, kicking off in Southend between the 6th and 10th of October.

Absolutely thrilled to be back on Tuck Island and touring the UK in this killer production. Whoever wants to buy me a drink, make it a double Redrum. Vinegar Strokes

Ru-Paul USA drag legend Willam (left) will be performing alongside Holly Stars.

Starring in the show are Ru-Paul USA drag legends Willam and Ra’Jah O’Hara and Drag Race UK star Vinegar Strokes, who reprises her originating West End role, together with Holly Stars and a full cast of leading drag performers.