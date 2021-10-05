'They are making people less safe': Hundreds of firefighter jobs cut in the East

The fire brigades union says hundreds of firefighter jobs here have been cut here in the past decade, meaning they may not be able to deal with every fire in future.
Essex now has 336 less firefighters than in 2010. Other parts of the region are similarly impacted.
Cambridgeshire now has 149 fewer firefighters than in 2010, in Hertfordshire that's 110, and in Northamptonshire it's 95.
The figures have been released just prior to Priti Patel's Conservative conference speech. As Home Secretary Patel has responsibility for fire and rescue.