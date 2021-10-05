'They are making people less safe': Hundreds of firefighter jobs cut in the East

The fire brigades union says hundreds of firefighter jobs here have been cut here in the past decade, meaning they may not be able to deal with every fire in future.

Essex now has 336 less firefighters than in 2010. Other parts of the region are similarly impacted.

After years of huge government cuts and staffing falls there is a real threat that fire and rescue services may not be able to deal with every incident. The cuts are weakening the day-to-day work of the fire and rescue service in every single area; they are making people less safe. Matt Wrack, General Secretary of the Fire Brigades Union

Suffolk: 178 Less firefighters than in 2010

Norfolk: 67 Less firefighters than in 2010

Cambridgeshire now has 149 fewer firefighters than in 2010, in Hertfordshire that's 110, and in Northamptonshire it's 95.

The figures have been released just prior to Priti Patel's Conservative conference speech. As Home Secretary Patel has responsibility for fire and rescue.

They also pose a threat to the ability to respond to large-scale incidents, particularly if more than one were to occur at the same time. Households deserve to feel protected. We all want to be able to walk past fire stations and know that there are enough people in there to protect us. And firefighters will always do whatever they can to save lives. It's time the government does the same. Matt Wrack, General Secretary of the Fire Brigades Union