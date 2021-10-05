Worker shortage hits new high-tech warehouse in Northamptonshire

Play video

Watch this report by Stuart Leithes

A shortage of workers is hitting a new high-tech automation warehouse in Northamptonshire.

Logistics firm Europa Warehouse spent 60 million pounds building the new storage facility in Corby, and a further 11 million installing an automated system to handle the goods stored there.

Similarly to the shortage of drivers in the haulage industry, they're already facing a big challenge trying to recruit new workers.

The company needs 100 extra workers to run the warehouse. Credit: ITV News Anglia

I think we have seen that there is a shortage of labour in general and people, there was a lot of availability of Europeans, Eastern Europeans in the past two or three years and we have seen that they have been going home more and more and now there is not many people available to work in warehouses. Maria Torrent-March, Logistics Director

Despite the difficulties caused by Covid, the Corby site was completed in June last year.

The company has benefitted from the recent boom in internet shopping.

This is one of sixteen sites it now has across the UK.

One of the main products they store here is wine for an online retailer.

One of the main products they stock is wine. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The company needs 100 extra staff to operate it.

Their recruitment drive now includes a lucrative incentive for existing employees who can help them find new workers.

Europa is now encouraging existing staff members to bring in new employees. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Read more: