An NHS appeal for blood plasma donors has been launched in the region as it emerged brand new donation sites here are still largely empty.

More donors are needed to give plasma Credit: ITV Anglia

The 11 centres in the ITV Anglia region are only around 30 percent full each day.

Thousands of patients in the UK rely on plasma-derived medicines to treat compromised immune systems. Credit: ITV Anglia

Plasma is the largest single component of blood, and makes up about 55% of our total blood volume.