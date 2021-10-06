Families fear for the future as Universal Credit uplift ends

A woman from Cambridgeshire says the government's decision to scrap the universal credit uplift has left her feeling frightened for the future.

Vikki Harold, from Peterborough, says she's going to struggle to heat her home when the scheme ends.

I'm going to do my best to see that I can make a meal plan and do all these different things but the price of food's going to go up... I'm going to be struggling... I've got no buffer, I've got nothing there as my safety net other than this. Vikki Harold, Universal credit claimant

Vikki is worried about how she'll pay her bills when the Universal Credit uplift ends Credit: ITV News

The £20-a-week increase to universal credit, brought in to help people at the start of the Covid pandemic, has been claimed by more than 5.8 million people in Britain. 40 per cent of claimants are in work.

We've always been clear that the uplift to Universal Credit was temporary. It was designed to help claimants through the economic shock and financial disruption of the toughest stages of the pandemic, and it has done so. Universal Credit will continue to provide vital support for those both in and out of work. Government response

The £20 a week uplift to the benefit was introduced at the start of the Coronavirus pandemic. The ending of the uplift will leave recipients £1,040 a year worse off.