Families fear for the future as Universal Credit uplift ends
A woman from Cambridgeshire says the government's decision to scrap the universal credit uplift has left her feeling frightened for the future.
Vikki Harold, from Peterborough, says she's going to struggle to heat her home when the scheme ends.
The £20-a-week increase to universal credit, brought in to help people at the start of the Covid pandemic, has been claimed by more than 5.8 million people in Britain. 40 per cent of claimants are in work.
The £20 a week uplift to the benefit was introduced at the start of the Coronavirus pandemic. The ending of the uplift will leave recipients £1,040 a year worse off.