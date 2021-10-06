Parents give up work to fundraise for specialist treatment for their daughter
Watch Matthew Hudson's report
The parents of a five year old girl from Bedfordshire are trying to raise money to take her to America for treatment on the aggressive cancer she is battling.
Doctors originally thought Poppy Bailey's symptoms were down to so called lockdown blues. But she was later diagnosed with Neuroblastoma, a rare illness which effects only around 100 British children a year.
Her diagnosis, made when baby brother Oscar was just weeks old turned the family's lives upside down.
Poppy's parents feel her best hope is a new medical procedure in the US. But it costs £250,000. Her parents are staging fundraising events and crowdfunding through JustGiving Princess Poppy