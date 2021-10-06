Play video

The parents of a five year old girl from Bedfordshire are trying to raise money to take her to America for treatment on the aggressive cancer she is battling.

Doctors originally thought Poppy Bailey's symptoms were down to so called lockdown blues. But she was later diagnosed with Neuroblastoma, a rare illness which effects only around 100 British children a year.

The Neurblastoma cancer first found in a tumour around her heart has spread, despite 13 rounds of chemotherapy Credit: Family photo

Her diagnosis, made when baby brother Oscar was just weeks old turned the family's lives upside down.

I remember walking into the ward at Addenbrooke's for the very first time and I refused to believe it was happening to me... There were all these children with no hair and children with feeding tubes in. I was adamant that it wasn't happening, that it was all a bad dream and that I was going to wake up soon and that it wasn't real. But it was real and then Poppy became one of those children. Claire Bailey, Poppy's Mum

Poppy's parents feel her best hope is a new medical procedure in the US. But it costs £250,000. Her parents are staging fundraising events and crowdfunding through JustGiving Princess Poppy