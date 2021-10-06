Play video

Norfolk Police have released this footage to try and track down the driver.

Police investigating the death of a man in Feltwell last week are appealing for help to trace the driver of a car.

A man was found with serious leg and head injuries in Mulberry Close at approximately 11pm on Tuesday 28 September.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn but later transferred to Addenbrookes Hospital where he sadly died on Thursday 30 September.

Pending formal Coroner’s inquest proceedings, police have provisionally identified the deceased as Leslie Norton, aged 56 and from Feltwell.

Following enquiries, officers believe Leslie was involved in a collision with a car which failed to stop at the scene.

A Home Office post-mortem examination, which took place on Tuesday 5 October, confirmed he died from a head injury consistent with a road traffic collision.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested in connection with the incident on Wednesday 29 September. He has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Officers appealing for anyone who may have been in the area between 9.30pm and 11.45pm on Tuesday 28 September to contact them.

They would particularly like to speak to the driver of a car which was captured on CCTV, travelling along Bell Street and passing the Londis store just before 10.10pm, before going onto the Hight Street, passing the One Stop Shop.

It’s believed the occupant/s of the vehicle may have witnessed the collision and may be able to help police with their enquiries.

Anyone with information, should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 23 of Wednesday 29 September 2021.