Police have released images of two tattoos in a final bid to identify a man who died near a swimming pool in Peterborough.

The man’s body was found near the pool on Bishops Road on 11 April. Police have been unable so far to find out who the man is.

Mystery still surrounds who the man is Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

He is described as white, aged between 25 and 35, with light brown cropped hair, is of medium build and has distinctive tattoos including the ones pictured on his forearms.

The death is being treated as non-suspicious and officers are asking anyone with information to contact us on our web-chat or call 101 and quote incident 110 of 11 April.