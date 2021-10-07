Construction boss from Norfolk inspiring more women to work in the industry

Play video

Video report by ITV News Anglia's Raveena Ghattaura

A construction boss from Norfolk is hoping to inspire women more to work in the industry.

Kelly Cartwright has been working in the sector since she was 17 and is now the boss of a construction recruitment agency in Norwich.

Kelly is predominantly based in the office, but recently spent a week at a construction site near Bury St Edmunds hoping to challenge gender stereotypes and encourage more women to follow in her footsteps.

A lot of females are typically associated with female industries, so when you are in man's world they think does 'this women know anything about our industry' and that is why I am doing this. Just because I am female, doesn't mean you can't come out on site and get your hands dirty. Kelly Cartwright

According to the GMB union, just one in eight workers in the industry in the UK are female. Credit: ITV Anglia

Kelly is also donating an average week's wage to two mental health charities in Norfolk to help raise awareness.

"Mental health within our industry is quite big, especially around young men who don't speak about their feelings", Kelly said.

"I wanted to raise awareness of both causes. It is probably not the most attractive of industries to come in to, but nonetheless it is one of the best."

13% of the construction industry are women

Meanwhile figures from the ONS show that just 5.4% of construction workers were from black and ethnic minority backgrounds.

"A tremendous amount of work is needed to level the playing field for women in construction", Charlotte Childs, GMB National Officer said.

"The whole industry must work to end the disgraceful environment women are subjected to on the shop floor."

Eleanor is training at The National Construction College East.

At the National Construction College, they are helping to train the next generation of male and female workers.

Eleanor Macmillan-Currie, 18, has been at the college for five weeks and hopes she can help to tackle the stigma and stereotype around women in the industry.

"I have been here for five weeks, and it has been quite good", Eleanor said.

"By the end I think the boys know that I am tougher than them, most of them. I just want them to know that it is not just a male orientated business, women can do the exact same thing that men can do and vice versa.

"Boys can do what girls can do and boys can do what girls can do."