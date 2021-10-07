People living in Norfolk and Waveney are being reminded to only visit A&E in a genuine emergency.

Health bosses say the NHS is under increasing pressure in Norfolk and Suffolk, and are urging people to consider alternative steps instead like dialing NHS 111 or contacting their GP.

Pharmacists may also be able to help with many minor health concerns.

The James Paget Hospital in Gorleston is just one of the hospitals currently experiencing huge demand on its A&E department, and in a video posted on Twitter, Emergency Department Consultant Dr Jim Flatt directly appealed to patients to only come if they are facing a "true emergency."

“All local health services continue to be very busy and staff in every area are continuing to work incredibly hard to make sure that everyone receives the treatment they need as quickly as possible," Dr Anoop Dhesi, Chair of NHS Norfolk and Waveney CCG, said.

"Please think twice about attending A&E unless it is an absolute emergency. There are many other services that can help for various ailments and injuries. By thinking of alternative services such as NHS 111 and local pharmacies people can do their bit to keep A&E for real emergencies. At the same time this also means they will get the right treatment in a timely manner, in the most appropriate place for them too.

“So please don’t turn up or walk into A&E or urgent care services without seeking advice from either NHS 111, GP or pharmacist, first – unless your condition is life threatening.”

Examples of when you should visit A&E