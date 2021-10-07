Play video

A woman has died following a crash near Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

The woman, who is in her 20s, was on foot when she was struck by a lorry at just before 8am.

The A1307 has been closed at its junction with Fendon Road and is expected to remain so for several hours.

The road is expected to be closed for some hours. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Motorists are urged to avoid the area and to use the Trumpington entrance to the hospital.

An investigation has begun and the driver of the lorry, a 27-year-old man from Hertford, Hertfordshire, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving. He's been taken to Huntingdon Police Station.

Police are appealing for anyone or saw the collision or who may have dashcam footage to get in touch.