Watch a report by Natalie Gray.

Soldiers from the East of England have been speaking for the first time about their part in the withdrawal and evacuation of Kabal as the Taliban swiftly regained control.

Commemorations have been held today to mark the 20th anniversary of the start of the war in Afghanistan in response to the September the 11th terror attacks in America.

The scenes in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Wreaths were laid at dawn in memory of the 457 British personnel killed during the conflict.

750 soldiers from 16 Air Assault Brigade Combat Team based in Colchester and Woodbridge helped with the mass evacuation following the withdrawal of troops in August.

I felt it was very overwhelming from the start to the finish. I hope I never see anything like that again . You just see the desperation on people’s faces. They would do anything they could to get out of the country with fake passports anything like that which was heartbreaking to see . Lance Corporal May Percival , searched and processed women and children

Tens of thousands of desperate people tried to flee Kabal with their families after the Taliban quickly regained control.

A very dynamic situation , a deployment conducted at very short notice over what would normally be their summer leave period so people coming in very quickly and deploying out to Afghanistan in a chaotic situation and absolutely dealing with the task in hand to extract human beings who need help in an immensely companionate and humane way. Lieutenant Colonel Justin Baker, senior commander at Kabul Airport

5,000 British and 8,000 entitled Afghans were evacuated in two weeks - including more than 2,000 were children.