Soldiers in the East speak of their experiences in the evacuation and withdrawal of Kabal
Soldiers from the East of England have been speaking for the first time about their part in the withdrawal and evacuation of Kabal as the Taliban swiftly regained control.
Commemorations have been held today to mark the 20th anniversary of the start of the war in Afghanistan in response to the September the 11th terror attacks in America.
Wreaths were laid at dawn in memory of the 457 British personnel killed during the conflict.
750 soldiers from 16 Air Assault Brigade Combat Team based in Colchester and Woodbridge helped with the mass evacuation following the withdrawal of troops in August.
Tens of thousands of desperate people tried to flee Kabal with their families after the Taliban quickly regained control.
5,000 British and 8,000 entitled Afghans were evacuated in two weeks - including more than 2,000 were children.