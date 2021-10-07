Play video

Norwich City have unveiled new state-of-the-art technology that they hope will set them apart from their rivals.

The Canaries are the first club in the country to install a Soccerbot 360 training aid - a tool that cost them a cool quarter of a million pounds to buy but one that they hope will pay them back by producing the stars of the future.

The system helps players improve their scanning, touch and passing skills using a 360 projector screen. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The technology is already being used by clubs like RB Leipzig in Germany and allows players to improve their technique and cognitive skills.

The simulator can also replicate real-life match scenarios - enabling players to work on their decision-making as well as coaches to talk through tactics.

The main benefit is that we help the player to make faster and better decisions, because when you train inside this environment you can focus on the cognitive skills and improve them and therefore on the pitch you can have better and faster decisions. Daniel Held, Founder, SoccerBot360

Abu Kamara checking out the new kit Credit: ITV News Anglia

It'll be used by all age groups at the club - from the under 9s right up to the first team squad.

This is almost like virtual reality as your in there you're just passing your ball and always checking your shoulders and that, it's really good for my game because as an attacking midfielder I need to be scanning and know what's around me all the time Abu Kamara, Norwich City

Joint majority shareholder Delia helped to unveil the new software Credit: ITV News Anglia

Joint majority shareholders Delia Smith and Michael Wynn Jones were given the honour of cutting the ribbon at the club's Lotus Training Centre.

An artist impression of how the new recovery hub could look like. Credit: Norwich City

Norwich City have also revealed plans for the next stage of development - including a state-of-the art recovery hub to nurse injured players back from injury, as well as a new media centre.