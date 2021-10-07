The state-of-the-art technology Norwich City believe will set them apart from their rivals
Click above to watch a video report by ITV News Anglia's Andy Ward
Norwich City have unveiled new state-of-the-art technology that they hope will set them apart from their rivals.
The Canaries are the first club in the country to install a Soccerbot 360 training aid - a tool that cost them a cool quarter of a million pounds to buy but one that they hope will pay them back by producing the stars of the future.
The technology is already being used by clubs like RB Leipzig in Germany and allows players to improve their technique and cognitive skills.
The simulator can also replicate real-life match scenarios - enabling players to work on their decision-making as well as coaches to talk through tactics.
It'll be used by all age groups at the club - from the under 9s right up to the first team squad.
Joint majority shareholders Delia Smith and Michael Wynn Jones were given the honour of cutting the ribbon at the club's Lotus Training Centre.
Norwich City have also revealed plans for the next stage of development - including a state-of-the art recovery hub to nurse injured players back from injury, as well as a new media centre.