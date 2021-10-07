Click above to watch a video report by ITV News Anglia's Liz Summers
A group of people, who usually aren't allowed behind the wheel of a car, have been taking part in a track day at the Silverstone circuit in Northamptonshire.
The charity event, organised by Speed of Sight, saw people of all ages and abilities racing around in specially adapted vehicles.
Michael is blind and unable to hold a driving licence but he was one of around 20 getting the chance to take on the famous Formula One circuit in a specially adapted car.
Lewis Hamilton's brother, Nick, who has cerebral palsy also popped done to the track for a ride.
In 2015 he became the first disabled driver to compete in the British Touring Car Championships. Today he drove with a blindfold over his eyes.