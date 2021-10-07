Play video

A group of people, who usually aren't allowed behind the wheel of a car, have been taking part in a track day at the Silverstone circuit in Northamptonshire.

The charity event, organised by Speed of Sight, saw people of all ages and abilities racing around in specially adapted vehicles.

Michael was one of 20 people driving round the circuit today Credit: ITV News Anglia

Michael is blind and unable to hold a driving licence but he was one of around 20 getting the chance to take on the famous Formula One circuit in a specially adapted car.

Sport in general is a fantastic way of interacting with people, joining in and being part of something and motorsport is just as exciting. So I wanted to give people, who were excluded from that in the past, the exhiliration and the excitement of driving on race circuits. So we have specially adapted cars, working with our instructors we keep them safe, but we give them a great time. Mike Newman, CEO, Speed of Sight

Around 20 people had a chance to whizz around the Northamptonshire circuit today.

Lewis Hamilton's brother, Nick, who has cerebral palsy also popped done to the track for a ride.

Lewis Hamilton's brother Nick sped round the circuit with a blindfold on! Credit: ITV News Anglia

In 2015 he became the first disabled driver to compete in the British Touring Car Championships. Today he drove with a blindfold over his eyes.