Video report by ITV News Anglia's Raveena Ghattaura

A member of staff at Addenbrooke's Hospital who was killed when she was hit by a petrol tanker just yards away from where she worked has been named by police.

Anna Garratt-Quinton, who was 22 and from Denham near Bedford, was cycling near the hospital on Thursday when the incident happened just before 8am.

Flowers were left outside the hospital on Friday as colleagues paid their respects, and a minute's silence was also held in the A&E department.

In a statement, Anna's family said that she was a "truly special individual."

Flowers were left outside Addenbrooke's Hospital on Friday. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Our dear Anna, taken from us too soon, a waste of a truly special individual. Family statement

"The kindest soul, gentle and caring to the core. Her giggles, smile and sarcastic wit would light up a room," the statement read.

"She was dedicated and hardworking, would never take a day off, but if she did you could be sure to find her in her pink spotty dressing gown.

“Effortlessly bright, her patients were lucky to have her. She is and always will be the best daughter, partner, auntie, sister, granddaughter, niece and so much more. The list could go on because she was truly beloved by all. Anyone who got to meet our Anna Spanner is truly blessed.”

The driver of the lorry, a 27-year-old man from Hertfordshire, who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving, has now been released under investigation.