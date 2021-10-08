Calls for Covid measures in schools as cases among children soar

Data shows more than 50% of recent infections in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough are in the 0 -17 age group - linked to the return of students to school in early September.

The Directors of Public Health and of Education in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough haverecommended that secondary schools reintroduce measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The advice - which includes increased social distancing and more mask wearing in schools - comes as three Cambridgeshire districts feature in the table of those with the fastest rising COVID-19 rates of all 333 English local authority areas.

Credit: ITV News Anglia

East Cambridgeshire, Huntingdonshire and Fenland all feature in the top 20 list of areas where infection rates are rising most quickly.

Only Cambridge City and South Cambridgeshire are currently below the regional or England average. Peterborough also continues to have high rates.

Watch an interview with Geoff Barton, General Secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders

Staff at Peterborough College say face masks have helped them reduce infection.

Peterborough College Principal, Rachel Nicholls said: "We want to make sure that learning is not disrupted that we keep students in college.

"For us it's about continuing to do what we've been doing since the second week of term.

"We've had face coverings as a guide for us since the second week of term and students have been going with that, they've been wearing them and for us that's certainly reduced transmission in college."

Some schools say face masks have helped them reduce infection Credit: ITV News Anglia

The Directors of Public Health and of Education in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough advise:

Secondary schools to reintroduce face coverings in communal spaces.

Social distancing for staff within school buildings.

All visitors to schools must wear face coverings in school buildings.

All non-essential events where parents visit schools are moved to virtual.

Secondary schools should promote and monitor uptake of twice weekly lateral flow testing and COVID-19 vaccinations for all staff and pupils.

This advice covers the next three weeks until half term.

Social distancing and more mask wearing in schools is being advised to stop the spread of the virus Credit: PA Images

Director of Education for Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City CouncilJonathan Lewis said: "We are recommending these measures to protect more vulnerable pupils and staff from contracting the virus and also potentially taking it home to others."

Watch Jonathan Lewis Director of Education, Cambridgeshire and Peterborough speaking about Covid measures in schools

Jyoti Atri, Director of Public Health for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough added: "These are sensible precautionary measures that I would recommend are followed. The vaccination campaign, currently being rolled out in schools, will offer school children, teachers andfamilies greater protection."