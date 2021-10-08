Essex Police officer killed in Roxwell crash named as PC Tris Baker

An Essex Police officer who died when the car he was driving was involved in a crash with a lorry has been named as PC Tris Baker.

PC Baker was driving on the A1060 in Roxwell near Chelmsford on the afternoon of September 23 when the incident happened.

He was off duty at the time.

PC Baker died at the scene, and the lorry driver has been interviewed about his involvement in the crash.

In a statement, his partner Faye Matthams described him as the "perfect son, partner, father, brother and friend."

“Tris was the kindest, most giving and thoughtful man you could ever hope to know," she said.

“He put everyone else’s needs before his own and worked so very hard not only in his day job but also to provide a safe and loving home for myself and the three children.

“He was the perfect son, partner, father, brother and friend who will be sorely missed by us all.”

PC Baker was a serving Essex Police children and young person officer based in Brentwood, and had been in the force for 18 years.

Essex Police Chief Constable BJ Harrington added: "The loss of Tris to the Essex Police family is great, but this will not compare to the loss of those who loved him most dearly.

“Whilst words can never properly console Tris’ family, I hope that the thoughts and prayers of all in Essex Police will bring some small solace.

“I am also sending my personal thoughts and prayers to all those who held Tris dear at this tragic time."